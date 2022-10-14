Beck Bode LLC Buys Shares of 11,910 First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIW stock opened at $73.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.40 and its 200 day moving average is $77.25. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $67.47 and a 12 month high of $95.97.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

