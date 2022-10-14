Beck Bode LLC Cuts Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Beck Bode LLC trimmed its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Twilio in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Twilio by 864.7% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 255.1% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWLO stock opened at $66.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.10 and a 52-week high of $373.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.20.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. Twilio’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,915,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,915,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at $6,812,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,039 shares of company stock worth $980,375 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TWLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Twilio from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

