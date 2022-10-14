Beck Bode LLC Takes $236,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,084 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 73,218 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 26,304 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $785,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $89.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.53. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.