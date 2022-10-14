BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Upgraded to Buy at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $205.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BGNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of BeiGene from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BeiGene from $300.00 to $293.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BeiGene currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $249.00.

BeiGene Stock Performance

BGNE stock traded up $5.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.86. 9,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,258. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.84 and its 200 day moving average is $163.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.72. BeiGene has a 52-week low of $118.18 and a 52-week high of $392.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at BeiGene

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($5.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $341.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.28 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a negative net margin of 187.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -17.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $4,684,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,070,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,885,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Capital International Investors increased its stake in BeiGene by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,055,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,378,000 after purchasing an additional 711,396 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 8.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,031,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,490,000 after acquiring an additional 322,645 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 0.3% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,966,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,114,000 after acquiring an additional 98,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 14.1% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 1,140,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,185,000 after acquiring an additional 141,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

See Also

