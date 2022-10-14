Berenberg Bank Raises Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Price Target to GBX 810

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 790 ($9.55) to GBX 810 ($9.79) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s previous close.

Kenmare Resources Price Performance

LON:KMR traded up GBX 2 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 405 ($4.89). 26,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,793. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 429.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 450.70. The firm has a market cap of £384.43 million and a PE ratio of 337.50. Kenmare Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 370.80 ($4.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 533 ($6.44).

Get Kenmare Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Tom Hickey acquired 40,000 shares of Kenmare Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 400 ($4.83) per share, for a total transaction of £160,000 ($193,330.11).

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.