Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.38) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BRK. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group from GBX 2,350 ($28.40) to GBX 2,250 ($27.19) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Brooks Macdonald Group Stock Performance

LON:BRK opened at GBX 1,930 ($23.32) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,143.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,250.26. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,720.90 ($20.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,800 ($33.83). The firm has a market capitalization of £312.83 million and a PE ratio of 13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Brooks Macdonald Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a GBX 45 ($0.54) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $26.00. Brooks Macdonald Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.46%.

In other news, insider Ben Thorpe sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,883 ($22.75), for a total transaction of £63,626.57 ($76,880.82). In other news, insider Ben Thorpe sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,883 ($22.75), for a total transaction of £63,626.57 ($76,880.82). Also, insider Andrew William Shepherd sold 909 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,200 ($26.58), for a total transaction of £19,998 ($24,163.85). In the last three months, insiders sold 4,690 shares of company stock worth $9,216,707.

About Brooks Macdonald Group

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

