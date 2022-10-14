Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Gap Down to $29.48

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.48, but opened at $28.31. Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares last traded at $28.52, with a volume of 12,622 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.06.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $97.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,516 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 20,655 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.