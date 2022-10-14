Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Sells 431 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 8.4% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IVV traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $363.54. 176,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,624,169. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $395.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $404.22. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

