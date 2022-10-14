BetaPro Crude Oil Leveraged Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HOU) Trading Down 2.8%

BetaPro Crude Oil Leveraged Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HOU – Get Rating) was down 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$17.65 and last traded at C$17.98. Approximately 430,868 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 786,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.49.

BetaPro Crude Oil Leveraged Daily Bull ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.19.

