Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Short Interest Down 99.9% in September

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the September 15th total of 273,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 449,392,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Beyond Commerce Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BYOC traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.00. 155,962,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,417,938. Beyond Commerce has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.
Beyond Commerce Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beyond Commerce (BYOC)
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.