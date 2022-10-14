Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Short Interest Down 99.9% in September

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the September 15th total of 273,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 449,392,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Beyond Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYOC traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.00. 155,962,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,417,938. Beyond Commerce has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

Beyond Commerce Company Profile

Beyond Commerce, Inc engages in the business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc in February 2009.

