BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of BGCP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 15,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,683. BGC Partners has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 49.77% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $435.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BGC Partners will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 268,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 30,714 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in BGC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BGC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,852,000. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 7,524,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,460 shares during the period. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

