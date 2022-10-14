Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,512.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Big Yellow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $1,550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays started coverage on Big Yellow Group in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Big Yellow Group Price Performance

Shares of BYLOF stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average of $16.11. Big Yellow Group has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $23.22.

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

