Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of BPTH traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.26. The stock had a trading volume of 32,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,879. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.45. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $5.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58.
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
