BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
BMRN has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.13.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,409. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $97.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 343.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.03 and its 200 day moving average is $84.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $285,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,259,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $285,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,259,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $599,154.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,742.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,205 shares of company stock worth $1,550,645. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,582,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,752,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,310,000 after purchasing an additional 882,446 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $39,550,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 790.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 476,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,775,000 after acquiring an additional 423,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,550,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
