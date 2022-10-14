BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BMRN has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.13.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,409. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $97.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 343.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.03 and its 200 day moving average is $84.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $285,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,259,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $285,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,259,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $599,154.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,742.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,205 shares of company stock worth $1,550,645. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,582,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,752,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,310,000 after purchasing an additional 882,446 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $39,550,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 790.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 476,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,775,000 after acquiring an additional 423,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,550,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More

