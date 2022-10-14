Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 560,300 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the September 15th total of 413,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 34,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $388,516.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,330,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,546,967.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMEA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 19.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 12.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 29.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biomea Fusion Stock Down 3.3 %

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ:BMEA traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.05. The company had a trading volume of 46,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,288. The firm has a market cap of $265.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of -1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.65. Biomea Fusion has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $14.20.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biomea Fusion will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

