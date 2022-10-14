BioSyent (CVE:RX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.75

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$6.75 and last traded at C$6.95, with a volume of 16700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.86.

BioSyent Trading Down 14.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 8.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.28. The firm has a market cap of C$81.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65.

Get BioSyent alerts:

BioSyent (CVE:RX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$6.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that BioSyent Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

BioSyent Company Profile

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioSyent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSyent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.