Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biotech Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,966,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Biotech Acquisition by 147.5% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,261,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after purchasing an additional 751,824 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biotech Acquisition by 270.2% during the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 628,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 458,817 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biotech Acquisition by 336.2% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 247,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 190,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biotech Acquisition Price Performance

Biotech Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.92 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,443. Biotech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $10.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85.

Biotech Acquisition Company Profile

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

