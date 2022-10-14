BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $15.35 Billion (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 14th. In the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $15.35 billion and approximately $31.61 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for $19,214.59 or 1.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006433 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002055 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 53.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 133.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012491 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00038864 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00056693 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022850 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BTCA is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,080,750 coins and its circulating supply is 798,751 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,080,750 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 19,815.3302404 USD and is up 3.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $40,109,917.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

