Bitcoin SV Tops One Day Trading Volume of $91.37 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $987.26 million and approximately $91.37 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $51.43 or 0.00261119 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,695.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.64 or 0.00561750 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00048792 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000736 BTC.
- Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Coin Profile
BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,196,445 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
