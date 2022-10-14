BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Performance

Shares of BKCC stock remained flat at $3.67 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,340. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $268.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.40.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 42.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.7% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 41,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,469 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 19.0% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 624,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 99,656 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 90.0% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 74.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 16,417 shares during the last quarter. 20.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

