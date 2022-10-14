BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Performance
Shares of BKCC stock remained flat at $3.67 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,340. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $268.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.40.
BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 42.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.
Featured Stories
