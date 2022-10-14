BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, October 18th

Shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, October 18th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, October 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, October 18th.

BlackRock Income Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

BKT stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. BlackRock Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0294 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Income Trust

About BlackRock Income Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the second quarter worth $55,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.