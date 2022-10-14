BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, October 18th

Shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, October 18th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, October 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, October 18th.
BlackRock Income Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
BKT stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. BlackRock Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59.
BlackRock Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0294 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Income Trust
About BlackRock Income Trust
BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.
Featured Articles
