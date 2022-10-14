BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BTA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 290 ($3.50) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.90) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.24) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 222.50 ($2.69).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

