BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BTA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 290 ($3.50) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.90) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.24) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 222.50 ($2.69).
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Price Performance
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile
