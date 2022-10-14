Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BLMN. TheStreet cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.70.

Bloomin’ Brands stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.23. 6,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,648. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.07. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 149.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth about $116,000.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

