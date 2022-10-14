Blue Barn Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,809,000 after buying an additional 1,027,669 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071,255 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,862,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,661,000 after acquiring an additional 225,633 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,831,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,592,000 after acquiring an additional 42,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,362,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,662,000 after acquiring an additional 34,545 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,415. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.47 and its 200 day moving average is $161.06.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

