Blue Barn Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,216 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 1.2% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Adobe by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.4% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the software company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $5.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $289.42. The company had a trading volume of 84,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,415,706. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $355.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.80. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at $114,577,041.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at $114,577,041.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,469 shares of company stock worth $2,830,451. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $426.74.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

