Blue Barn Wealth LLC Sells 1,121 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC cut its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,941 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in Shell by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,369 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 6.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 5.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Shell by 55.7% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,004,257. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.74. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $182.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $103.08 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) in a report on Thursday. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,121.63.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

