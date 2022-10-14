Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 215,700 shares, a growth of 337.5% from the September 15th total of 49,300 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 149,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bluejay Diagnostics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bluejay Diagnostics alerts:

Bluejay Diagnostics Trading Up 2.1 %

BJDX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 39,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,092. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. Bluejay Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 million and a PE ratio of -1.99.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:BJDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Bluejay Diagnostics will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.