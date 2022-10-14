BMO Capital Markets Raises Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Price Target to $43.00

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 2.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CMC. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of CMC opened at $42.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $46.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $785,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,841.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 0.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 159,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 178.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,509,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,816,000 after acquiring an additional 967,546 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 86.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

