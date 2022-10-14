BNB (BNB) Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 14th. During the last seven days, BNB has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $269.95 or 0.01407786 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $43.55 billion and $825.56 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 161,337,261 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 161,337,261.09. The last known price of BNB is 274.87388932 USD and is up 2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1126 active market(s) with $1,197,624,056.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.binance.com/.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

