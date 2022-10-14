Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a growth of 126.3% from the September 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Bonterra Resources Trading Down 2.9 %
Bonterra Resources stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 38,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,965. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67. Bonterra Resources has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.16.
Bonterra Resources Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bonterra Resources (BONXF)
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.