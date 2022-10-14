Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a growth of 126.3% from the September 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Bonterra Resources Trading Down 2.9 %

Bonterra Resources stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 38,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,965. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67. Bonterra Resources has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.16.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

Bonterra Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill.

