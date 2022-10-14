boohoo group (LON:BOO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 36 ($0.43) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 140 ($1.69). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut boohoo group to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 85 ($1.03) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 37 ($0.45) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 176.44 ($2.13).

Get boohoo group alerts:

boohoo group Price Performance

boohoo group stock traded up GBX 0.07 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 38.65 ($0.47). 8,814,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,328,514. The company has a market capitalization of £490.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 45.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 64.27. boohoo group has a 1 year low of GBX 30 ($0.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 211.71 ($2.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.