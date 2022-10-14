Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 85.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 200.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Booking from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Booking to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,514.17.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total value of $400,436.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,833,255.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,692.13 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,873.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,993.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

