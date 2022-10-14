BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $50.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average of $36.84.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 95.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 75.4% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 11.5% during the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

