Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Boston Beer from $296.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $352.00.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

NYSE SAM traded down $18.85 on Wednesday, reaching $352.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,500. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $287.00 and a twelve month high of $547.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -72.06 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $347.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by ($0.98). Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $616.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.92, for a total value of $161,466.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $612,051.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.92, for a total value of $161,466.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $612,051.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $95,814.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,825.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 777 shares of company stock worth $292,630. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Beer

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 58.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,292,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,701,000 after acquiring an additional 475,135 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,356,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,859,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,589,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,690,000. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

