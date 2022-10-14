Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Raised to $315.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $296.00 to $315.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SAM. UBS Group lowered shares of Boston Beer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $600.00 to $328.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a sell rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $251.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Beer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $331.00 to $314.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $352.00.

Boston Beer Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:SAM opened at $371.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.82 and a beta of 0.95. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $287.00 and a fifty-two week high of $547.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $347.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Beer

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.98). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $616.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $95,814.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,825.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $35,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $95,814.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,825.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 777 shares of company stock valued at $292,630. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 13.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 51,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter worth approximately $15,646,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 4.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 50.0% in the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 19.5% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Stories

