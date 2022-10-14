Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the September 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.1 days.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Up 2.6 %

OTCMKTS:BPZZF traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.23. 350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,066. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $14.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average of $12.23.

Get Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund alerts:

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 383 restaurants in the royalty pool in Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.