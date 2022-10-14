Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the September 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.1 days.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Up 2.6 %
OTCMKTS:BPZZF traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.23. 350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,066. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $14.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average of $12.23.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
