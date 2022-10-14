Bowman & Co S.C. Has $447,000 Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bowman & Co S.C. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 69.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,192,000 after buying an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.5% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $288.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,464. The stock has a market cap of $96.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $348.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.40. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $484.21.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on S&P Global from $417.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on S&P Global to $386.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.13.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

