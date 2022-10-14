Bowman & Co S.C. Trims Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bowman & Co S.C. decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE stock traded down $10.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $356.89. 25,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,061. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $107.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Argus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

