BP (NYSE:BP) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

Scotiabank lowered shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BP from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BP from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BP from GBX 450 ($5.44) to GBX 472 ($5.70) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on BP from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $208.47.

BP Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:BP traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.41. The stock had a trading volume of 528,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,659,826. The company has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.71. BP has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $34.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

BP Increases Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.41. BP had a positive return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $67.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. BP’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BP will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.3604 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Cowa LLC lifted its position in BP by 10,274.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,341 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in BP during the 2nd quarter worth $21,904,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BP by 22.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,928,397 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,837,000 after buying an additional 351,830 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter valued at about $8,585,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of BP by 39.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 725,699 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after buying an additional 205,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

