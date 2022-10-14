Brickley Wealth Management Decreases Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Brickley Wealth Management cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,041 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Brickley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.14. 4,592,645 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.44. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

