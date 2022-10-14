Brickley Wealth Management Decreases Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Brickley Wealth Management cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,041 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Brickley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 148,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,010,000 after buying an additional 83,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,314,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.14. 4,592,645 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.44. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.