Brickley Wealth Management Sells 997 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Brickley Wealth Management lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Brickley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,203,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,308,000 after acquiring an additional 146,598 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,611,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,885,000 after buying an additional 75,459 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,602.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,230,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,738,000 after buying an additional 2,099,925 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,779,000 after buying an additional 402,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,317,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,441,000 after buying an additional 573,921 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

IWP stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $78.91. 7,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,454. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $123.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.58.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.