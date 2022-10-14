Brickley Wealth Management Takes $924,000 Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Brickley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Brickley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
IEF stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.39. 229,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,504,182. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.97 and a 1 year high of $116.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.48 and a 200-day moving average of $101.78.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
