Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY opened at $70.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $80.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bristol-Myers Squibb

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 67,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Castellan Group lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Castellan Group now owns 27,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

