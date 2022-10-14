Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Lifted by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO stock traded down $7.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $430.44. 56,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,657,852. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $174.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $533.07.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

