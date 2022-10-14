Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.91-$7.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BR. Raymond James increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $142.91. 4,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $132.40 and a 1-year high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.725 dividend. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.74%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,834,946.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,104,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $228,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

