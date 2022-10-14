Brokerages Set Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Price Target at $53.73

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.55.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

MMP stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.91. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $43.58 and a 12-month high of $53.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The company had revenue of $788.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.87%.

Institutional Trading of Magellan Midstream Partners

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,951,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,064,000 after acquiring an additional 106,822 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.5% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,254,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,630,000 after purchasing an additional 227,849 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,082,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,196,000 after purchasing an additional 45,610 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,050,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,677,000 after purchasing an additional 353,171 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,851,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $136,198,000 after buying an additional 156,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.