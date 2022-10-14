Brokerages Set Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Target Price at $115.38

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.77.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 459,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,003,000 after acquiring an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $14,662,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $87.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.68. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $81.89 and a 12 month high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.87%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

