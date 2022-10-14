Brokerages Set Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Target Price at $115.38

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.77.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 459,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,003,000 after acquiring an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $14,662,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.
Northern Trust Trading Up 4.2 %
Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Northern Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.87%.
Northern Trust Company Profile
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northern Trust (NTRS)
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.