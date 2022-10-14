Brokerages Set Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) PT at $49.19

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.19.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.59. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $60.60.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $584.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.04 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $1,868,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,449,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,106,023.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $1,868,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,449,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,106,023.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 6,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $211,514.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,078,471.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,327 shares of company stock worth $12,533,106 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 512.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 743.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

