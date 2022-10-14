Brokerages Set Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Target Price at $36.73

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.14.

TPZEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$106.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Topaz Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Topaz Energy Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of TPZEF opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.64. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

